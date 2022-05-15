https://sputniknews.com/20220515/video-abkhazia-launching-process-to-join-paris-climate-agreement-foreign-minister-announces-1095522160.html

Video: Abkhazia Launching Process to Join Paris Climate Agreement, Foreign Minister Announces

The accord, adopted in 2015, aims to keep the increase in average global temperatures at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

Abkhazia is launching an official procedure to join the Paris Agreement, foreign minister Inal Ardzinba has announced, marking World Climate Change Day.The minister emphasised that the Paris Agreement remains one of the crucial accords on climate change, since it is "for the first time all the nations gathered together in order to implement measures to resolve this problem".The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperatures at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

