Video: Abkhazia Launching Process to Join Paris Climate Agreement, Foreign Minister Announces
Abkhazia is launching an official procedure to join the Paris Agreement, foreign minister Inal Ardzinba has announced, marking World Climate Change Day.The minister emphasised that the Paris Agreement remains one of the crucial accords on climate change, since it is "for the first time all the nations gathered together in order to implement measures to resolve this problem".The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperatures at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
07:29 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 15.05.2022)
The accord, adopted in 2015, aims to keep the increase in average global temperatures at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by cutting gas emissions.
Abkhazia is launching an official procedure to join the Paris Agreement, foreign minister Inal Ardzinba has announced, marking World Climate Change Day.
"Today we want to announce that the ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia is launching the process of accession of the Republic of Abkhazia to the United Nations Convention on the Climate Change and the Paris Agreement," Ardzinba said in a video statement on 15 May.
“There is now little doubt that climate change has become a reality. It is beyond dispute that the problem of climate change is one of the key global issues nowadays,” he added.
The minister emphasised that the Paris Agreement
remains one of the crucial accords on climate change, since it is "for the first time all the nations gathered together in order to implement measures to resolve this problem".
The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperatures at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.