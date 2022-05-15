https://sputniknews.com/20220515/us-lawmaker-to-hold-first-congress-hearing-on-ufo-sightings-in-nearly-60-years--1095526869.html

US Lawmaker to Hold First Congress Hearing on UFO Sightings in Nearly 60 Years

US Lawmaker to Hold First Congress Hearing on UFO Sightings in Nearly 60 Years

The last thorough investigation into the matter had been carried out between 1952 and 1969, with public Congressional hearings being held in 1966 to review the...

House Democrat Andre Carson plans to hold an unusual congressional hearing on 17 May at the subcommittee on counter-terrorism, counterintelligence and counter-proliferation – it will be dedicated to UFOs for the first time in nearly 60 years.Carson invited two top defence officials to try to explain over a hundred UFO sightings that the Pentagon confirmed last year, admitting that some of the servicemen, often pilots, witnessed objects moving with speeds beyond known technologies' capabilities and seemingly defying the laws of physics at times.Open and Closed PartDespite declaring the goal of the hearing as explaining to the American people what the government knows about UFOs, the top military brass might not be able to tell all secrets in the open. As a result, there will also be a closed part of the hearing, which will not be broadcast to the public, Carson warned.The lawmaker expressed hope that the public part of the hearing won't consist entirely of the Pentagon officials denying knowing anything about the UFOs, which they officially call "UAP" short for "unidentified aerial phenomena". Still, Carson admitted that not everything that the military might have to say should be available to everyone's ears.Carson admitted that he himself nurtures hope that extra-terrestrial life exists, possibly even within the boundaries of our solar system. However, he suggested it is for NASA and others to find and confirm.The announcement of the unusual congressional hearing comes in the wake of the Pentagon admitting that its servicemen, mostly pilots, had spotted as many as 140 confirmed UAPs. The Department of Defence did not have an explanation forthem at the moment (or simply decided not to share one).The last time Congress took part in an UFO probe was in 1966, when it held a hearing on the preliminary results of the project Blue Book. The project, which lasted between 1952 and 1969, investigated thousands of reported UFO sightings and concluded that there was no national security threat coming from them, that there were no evidence of extra-terrestrial origin of those phenomena and that most of them can be explained by the technologies existing at that time.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

