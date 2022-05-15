International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/uk-drafts-bill-on-information-disclosures-in-real-estate-deals-for-entities-reports-say-1095524702.html
UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say
UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say
UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say
2022-05-15T10:59+0000
2022-05-15T10:59+0000
uk
real estate
oligarchs
michael gove
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105626/60/1056266027_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cc693f9b221f3335c8d13ed5c6907996.jpg
The legislation is targeted against "Russian oligarchs who use remaining loopholes to buy and sell vast homes under a cloak of anonymity", the Telegraph noted.If this bill is passed, any entity will have to send the information about the true beneficiary to the the Land Registry before the purchase is completed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105626/60/1056266027_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_64fc8996e055cac5d51ea34ca0853c2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, real estate, oligarchs, michael gove

UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say

10:59 GMT 15.05.2022
© Photo : PixabayBritish Parliament
British Parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The housing ministry of the United Kingdom drafted a bill, which would obligate companies, trusts and organisations of other nature involved in real estate transactions to disclose their true beneficial owners, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"We want to shut down the racket of illicit money that has flooded through the British property market once and for all. Our property market will no longer be open to corrupt individuals and regimes laundering their money and hiding their identity", the housing minister, Michael Gove, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The legislation is targeted against "Russian oligarchs who use remaining loopholes to buy and sell vast homes under a cloak of anonymity", the Telegraph noted.
If this bill is passed, any entity will have to send the information about the true beneficiary to the the Land Registry before the purchase is completed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала