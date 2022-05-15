https://sputniknews.com/20220515/uk-drafts-bill-on-information-disclosures-in-real-estate-deals-for-entities-reports-say-1095524702.html

UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say

UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say

UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities, Reports Say

2022-05-15T10:59+0000

2022-05-15T10:59+0000

2022-05-15T10:59+0000

uk

real estate

oligarchs

michael gove

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105626/60/1056266027_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cc693f9b221f3335c8d13ed5c6907996.jpg

The legislation is targeted against "Russian oligarchs who use remaining loopholes to buy and sell vast homes under a cloak of anonymity", the Telegraph noted.If this bill is passed, any entity will have to send the information about the true beneficiary to the the Land Registry before the purchase is completed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, real estate, oligarchs, michael gove