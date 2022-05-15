https://sputniknews.com/20220515/thatcher-statue-egged-within-hours-of-being-installed-in-her-hometown---video--1095529623.html
Thatcher Statue Egged Within Hours of Being Installed in Her Hometown - Video
Thatcher Statue Egged Within Hours of Being Installed in Her Hometown - Video
A fellow Grantham resident did not appreciate the idea of commemorating the "Iron Lady's" role in UK history. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T19:01+0000
2022-05-15T19:01+0000
2022-05-15T19:01+0000
uk
margaret thatcher
statue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/71/1077567102_0:161:3000:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_d9a696db783d2e4994f0ccb55d65e95a.jpg
A statue of Britain’s former Prime Minister, late Margaret Thatcher, has been egged within hours of being installed in her hometown of Grantham in Lincolnshire country.A local resident, who seemingly was not a fan of Thatcher's tenure as the prime minister, was caught on video throwing eggs at the statute and shouting "tear it down". The fact that he was booed by some people driving by did not deter him, according to a report by The Guardian.Opposition to the statue emerged around the same time as the announcement that it was to be installed in Grantham, instead of Parliament Square in Westminster as had been initially planned. After UK authorities decided to move the statue to avoid "motivated far-left movement", a Facebook group assembled in 2020 plotted an "egg-throwing contest" at the ex-prime minister’s monument. Thatcher served as prime minster from 1979 to 1990 and was the country’s first female to hold the post. She passed away at 87 in 2013.The leader of South Kesteven Council, which was responsible for the statue's instalment, argued that it was appropriate that Thatcher, who had earned the nickname Iron Lady in her time at 10 Downing Street, be "commemorated by her home town".Responding to the "egging threats", the council opted to install a CCTV camera next to the statue. It is unclear at the moment if the egger has been identified and if he will be charged.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20201204/mini-brexit-margaret-thatchers-statue-in-her-hometown-polarises-residents-1081359664.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/71/1077567102_280:0:2909:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_f77ab19b681a08ca9f963a3186f5cdbd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
uk, margaret thatcher, statue
Thatcher Statue Egged Within Hours of Being Installed in Her Hometown - Video
A fellow Grantham resident did not appreciate the idea of commemorating the "Iron Lady's" role in UK history.
A statue of Britain’s former Prime Minister, late Margaret Thatcher
, has been egged within hours of being installed in her hometown of Grantham in Lincolnshire country.
A local resident, who seemingly was not a fan of Thatcher's tenure as the prime minister, was caught on video throwing eggs at the statute and shouting "tear it down". The fact that he was booed by some people driving by did not deter him, according to a report by The Guardian.
Opposition to the statue emerged around the same time as the announcement that it was to be installed in Grantham, instead of Parliament Square in Westminster as had been initially planned. After UK authorities decided to move the statue to avoid "motivated far-left movement", a Facebook group assembled in 2020 plotted an "egg-throwing contest" at the ex-prime minister’s monument. Thatcher served as prime minster from 1979 to 1990 and was the country’s first female to hold the post. She passed away at 87 in 2013.
4 December 2020, 12:35 GMT
The leader of South Kesteven Council, which was responsible for the statue's instalment, argued that it was appropriate that Thatcher
, who had earned the nickname Iron Lady in her time at 10 Downing Street, be "commemorated by her home town".
"This is about inspiring, educating and informing people about someone who represents a significant part of Grantham’s heritage", Councillor Kelham Cooke said.
Responding to the "egging threats", the council opted to install a CCTV camera next to the statue. It is unclear at the moment if the egger has been identified and if he will be charged.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus