Students of Montana High School Asked Why Heterosexuals Are ‘So Sexually Aggressive’ - Report

Parents of students from Sentinel High School in Missoula, Montana complained to the principal’s office after they learned that freshmen received a questionnaire on sexual orientation during in-class discussions, NBC reported on Sunday.The survey included several questions about heterosexual relations, which included:According to one parent, the handout was given to the students after the class, “with no explanation or context.” Another parent said her child, "felt uncomfortable with the questions and questioned if they are a bad person because they are straight."Some community members noted that the topics were inappropriate for high school freshmen.In a statement, the school said that the survey was not part of the curriculum and was used only for discussion during the class. The school also noted that the students were not required to provide answers to these questions. The questionnaire was, “intended as a demonstration exercise to show how certain questions can be seen as offensive.”School leadership also stated it would take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Gender and sexual education have become a flashpoint in US public schools. Now a Montana high school has given its students a controversial questionnaire on sexual orientation.
