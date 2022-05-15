https://sputniknews.com/20220515/south-korea-plans-to-hold-talks-with-north-korea-over-covid-19-support-next-week-reports-say-1095521690.html

South Korea Plans to Hold Talks With North Korea Over COVID-19 Support Next Week, Reports Say

On Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the state-run news agency KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April. On Saturday, North Korea confirmed over 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick.According to the news agency, newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered on Friday to supply North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment.North Korea has put in place an "emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order," at the direction of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, a lockdown has been imposed in all cities and counties to stop the spread of the virus and "eradicate the source of infection" as quickly as possible.On Thursday, the North Korean leader held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on 8 May. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilisation of epidemic prevention system.

