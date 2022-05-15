https://sputniknews.com/20220515/saudi-aramco-says-net-income-soars-to-record-395bln-in-q1-2022-1095523143.html

Saudi Aramco Says Net Income Soars to Record $39.5Bln in Q1 2022

Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that its net income in the first quarter of 2022 increased to a record $39.5 billion.

The main factors that influenced such results were the growth in oil prices and sales volumes, as well as improved downstream margins, Saudi Aramco explained.Saudi Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia founded in 1933, with the headquarters located in Dhahran. The company controls almost all of the country's oil production facilities.

