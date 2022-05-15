https://sputniknews.com/20220515/palestinians-mark-74th-anniversary-of-nakba-day-1095525429.html

Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day

Nakba, which means "the catastrophe", refers to the events of the 1947–1949 war, when, according to Palestinians, led to at least 700,000 people being expelled... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Beit El checkpoint near Ramallah, West Bank, where Palestinians are gathering to commemorate the Annual Day of Grievance - Al-Nakba, which is the 74th anniversary of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

