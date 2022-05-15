https://sputniknews.com/20220515/palestinians-mark-74th-anniversary-of-nakba-day-1095525429.html
Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day
Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day
Nakba, which means "the catastrophe", refers to the events of the 1947–1949 war, when, according to Palestinians, led to at least 700,000 people being expelled
Sputnik is live from the Beit El checkpoint near Ramallah, West Bank, where Palestinians are gathering to commemorate the Annual Day of Grievance - Al-Nakba, which is the 74th anniversary of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine.
Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day
Nakba, which means "the catastrophe", refers to the events of the 1947–1949 war, when, according to Palestinians, led to at least 700,000 people being expelled from their homes following the establishment of the state of Israel.
Sputnik is live from the Beit El checkpoint near Ramallah, West Bank, where Palestinians are gathering to commemorate the Annual Day of Grievance - Al-Nakba, which is the 74th anniversary of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine.
