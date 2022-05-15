https://sputniknews.com/20220515/over-40-palestinians-sustain-injures-during-clashes-with-israeli-military-in-west-bank-1095530030.html

Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank

GAZA (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Sunday that 45 Palestinians sustained injuries during... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Forty-five Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli troops near the village of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank," the IFRC said in a statement.The clashes took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 that coincided with the founding of Israel, the beginning of the occupation, and the wanderings of hundreds of thousands of refugees.

