Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank
Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank
"Forty-five Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli troops near the village of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank," the IFRC said in a statement.The clashes took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 that coincided with the founding of Israel, the beginning of the occupation, and the wanderings of hundreds of thousands of refugees.
palestinians, israel, nakba day, clashes

21:16 GMT 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Majdi MohammedPalestinians launch stones towards Israeli troops during clashes after a rally marking the 74th anniversary of what the Palestinians call the "Nakba," or "catastrophe" referring to their uprooting in the war over Israel's 1948 creation, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
GAZA (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Sunday that 45 Palestinians sustained injuries during clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank.
"Forty-five Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli troops near the village of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank," the IFRC said in a statement.
The clashes took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 that coincided with the founding of Israel, the beginning of the occupation, and the wanderings of hundreds of thousands of refugees.
