https://sputniknews.com/20220515/over-40-palestinians-sustain-injures-during-clashes-with-israeli-military-in-west-bank-1095530030.html
Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank
Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Sunday that 45 Palestinians sustained injuries during... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T21:16+0000
2022-05-15T21:16+0000
2022-05-15T21:16+0000
palestinians
israel
nakba day
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095529947_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3aa9eec2b8360d9e11623ca952177c.jpg
"Forty-five Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli troops near the village of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank," the IFRC said in a statement.The clashes took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 that coincided with the founding of Israel, the beginning of the occupation, and the wanderings of hundreds of thousands of refugees.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/al-jazeera-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh-killed-by-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-network-says-1095441408.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095529947_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b0a43b2d9bdbebce03a62e1ad9a8606.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestinians, israel, nakba day, clashes
Over 40 Palestinians Sustain Injures During Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Sunday that 45 Palestinians sustained injuries during clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank.
"Forty-five Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli troops near the village of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank," the IFRC said in a statement.
The clashes took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 that coincided with the founding of Israel, the beginning of the occupation, and the wanderings of hundreds of thousands of refugees.