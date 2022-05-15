https://sputniknews.com/20220515/nakba-day-74-years-after-israels-independence-gaza-refugee-believes-palestinians-will-return-home-1095520485.html

Nakba Day: 74 Years After Israel's Independence, Gaza Refugee Believes Palestinians Will Return Home

On 15 May 1948, the newly established state of Israel was attacked by the armies of several Arab states. Israel fought back, but nearly 750,000 Palestinians...

middle east

israel

palestinians

nakba day

refugees

Saadah Al-Zakar, a Gaza-based Palestinian refugee, is now 92 but nevertheless remembers May of 1948 well, when the Jews of what back then was known as Palestine declared independence, establishing the State of Israel.The following day, on 15 May, at least four Arab states declared war against the newly established state. Israel fought back.During the war, roughly 750,000 Palestinians were uprooted in an event the Arab world calls “Nakba” (“the catastrophe”) . Some were forced to flee to neighbouring states, while others were displaced within the country. Al-Zakar was one of them.New LifeBefore the war, Al-Zakar, who was 20 back then, had already established a family. She got married at the age of 14, brought up six children and the family had been residing in Jaffa, an area that's now part of Tel Aviv.The destination Al-Zakar and her family chose was Gaza. In order to reach it, they needed to travel on foot for many days. But nobody was waiting for them in the Strip with open arms. Lacking money and connections, they became refugees, relying on the assistance of others.Not much has changed since then. The 92-year-old and her family are still refugees, although they are housed in buildings that were constructed over time with the help of various regional and international donations. They still rely on the assistance provided to them by UNRWA, a United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, Turkey and Qatar. But the funds given to them are simply not enough to keep them afloat.Longing to Go BackAl-Zakar admits that she never tried to sue Israel or claim their properties back. Nor did she attempt to go back to Jaffa, primarily because of the Jewish state's refusal to let refugees in. She says "fighting with Israel in court" is a hopeless case but she is sure that "history can be corrected through an armed struggle".Since 2007, the militants of Hamas, a group which controls the Gaza Strip, have fought four major wars with Israel. None has brought Palestinians an inch closer to obtaining their own independent state. None has helped them to claim their properties back. Yet, Al-Zakar believes it is just a matter of time.

