Musk Says Twitter Legal Team Rebuked Him for 'Violating NDA' After Bot Check

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that Twitter lawyers called him with a complaint that he had allegedly violated a... 15.05.2022

2022-05-15T05:11+0000

2022-05-15T05:11+0000

2022-05-15T05:11+0000

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100," Musk said on Twitter.On Friday, Musk announced that the deal to buy the microblogging giant was put on hold due to the calculation of fake accounts on the platform.Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion in late April. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debate as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

