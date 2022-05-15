https://sputniknews.com/20220515/melania-trump-claims-anna-wintour-is-biased-for-not-putting-her-on-vogue-cover-1095524044.html

Melania Trump Claims Anna Wintour is 'Biased' For Not Putting Her on Vogue Cover

In June 2021, US First Lady Jill Biden landed a Vogue cover, like other presidential wives such as Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. However, there was a... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

Melania Trump has accused Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour of bias, as the fashion magazine never putting her on its cover back when Melania was first lady.To Trump's discontent, many political figures in the US have appeared in Vogue, either on the cover or as part of an issue. Aside from the current First Lady, Jill Biden, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris has already landed a Vogue profile. Among the former first ladies who starred on the cover were Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, while Barbara Bush and Nancy Reagan were photographed for the magazine.Melania was also featured on a Vogue cover once, but long before her husband, Donald Trump, ascended to the White House. Her finest hour was in February 2005, a month after she married Trump. In the four years of his Oval Office tenure, Melania was never invited to star in the iconic fashion magazine again, but Jill Biden landed her cover just months after her husband Joe was inaugurated. Vogue covers have notably only enjoyed the presence of the wives of Democratic presidents as of now, while Republican first ladies could only be spot within the magazine's pages, not on the covers.

