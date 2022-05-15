International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/lebanon-holds-parliamentary-election-amid-economic-crisis-1095521030.html
Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Election Amid Economic Crisis
Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Election Amid Economic Crisis
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanon opened polling stations at 4:00 a.m. GMT for the country's general elections on Sunday amid a severe economic crisis. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T05:13+0000
2022-05-15T05:13+0000
middle east
lebanon
parliamentary elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/47/1078104725_0:174:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_49df3bae8dddd1bbfaa14e33440b8733.jpg
There are 718 candidates for 128 seats in parliament, with seats divided along ethnic and religious lines among 11 groups.Prior to the election date, Lebanese expatriates began casting their votes on 6 May all around the world.In January, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he would not run in the parliamentary election. Former Lebanese Prime Minister and leader of the country's largest Sunni Muslim party, Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal, Saad Hariri also announced that his party would not participate in the election.Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced last December that the electoral commission was preparing to hold parliamentary election on 15 May inside the country and 6 and 8 May outside the country. Previously, election had been planned for 27 March.Lebanon has suffered a deep economic crisis since 2019, which led to the collapse of the national banking system, the Lebanese pound plummeting 15 times, business crumbling and a major rise in prices. The crisis left much of the population below the poverty line. The hardships led to mass anti-government protests and the resignation of two cabinets during this period.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/47/1078104725_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f1dca399ec1118573c3f10c681466e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, lebanon, parliamentary elections

Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Election Amid Economic Crisis

05:13 GMT 15.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the photo bank Lebanese flag
 Lebanese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanon opened polling stations at 4:00 a.m. GMT for the country's general elections on Sunday amid a severe economic crisis.
There are 718 candidates for 128 seats in parliament, with seats divided along ethnic and religious lines among 11 groups.
Prior to the election date, Lebanese expatriates began casting their votes on 6 May all around the world.
In January, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he would not run in the parliamentary election. Former Lebanese Prime Minister and leader of the country's largest Sunni Muslim party, Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal, Saad Hariri also announced that his party would not participate in the election.
Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced last December that the electoral commission was preparing to hold parliamentary election on 15 May inside the country and 6 and 8 May outside the country. Previously, election had been planned for 27 March.
Lebanon has suffered a deep economic crisis since 2019, which led to the collapse of the national banking system, the Lebanese pound plummeting 15 times, business crumbling and a major rise in prices. The crisis left much of the population below the poverty line. The hardships led to mass anti-government protests and the resignation of two cabinets during this period.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала