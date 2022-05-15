International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/justice-thomas-release-of-drafted-opinion-wrecked-trust-inside-scotus-likens-leak-to-infidelity-1095517305.html
Justice Thomas: Release of Drafted Opinion Wrecked Trust Inside SCOTUS, Leak 'Kind of an Infidelity'
Justice Thomas: Release of Drafted Opinion Wrecked Trust Inside SCOTUS, Leak 'Kind of an Infidelity'
Shockwaves prompted by the leaked draft Roe v. Wade opinion has continued to rattle the US after it revealed the court's possible overturning of the landmark... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T01:33+0000
2022-05-15T01:35+0000
us
u.s. supreme court
clarence thomas
leak
roe v. wade
abortion
abortion rights
anti-abortion legislation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095303760_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30e1b58a4bf5245c7b4dc12f71a647e7.jpg
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stated late Friday that the leak of high court's draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade case had done irreparable damage to the institution and eroded trust among its members."If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, you'd say, 'Oh, that's impossible. No one would ever do that.' There is such a belief in the rule of law, a belief in the court, a belief in what we were doing that that was verboten," Thomas added.Thomas described the leak of the drafted opinion, which saw the court siding with overturning the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, as "like kind of an infidelity."Thomas, who was appointed in 1991 and spent nearly 30 years on the federal bench alongside late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed in 1993, stated that even justices on different sides of political spectrum have "actually trusted each other" over the years.Speaking about mass protests in Washington, DC, and in particular near the justices' houses, Thomas said left-leaning activists have developed tactics that conservatives would not use.Thomas, the present court's longest-serving member, has been a vocal opponent of Roe v. Wade for some time now, according to the New York Times' file. This Friday, he remarked that those opposed to his candidacy in 1991 were "trying to keep me off the court over abortion." Then, he reportedly declared at his confirmation hearings that he had never addressed Roe, despite the fact that it was issued when he was a student at Yale Law School.In 1992, however, he dissented in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the majority reaffirmed the Roe decision's core. Roe was "plainly wrong," Thomas stated back then, and "should be overruled." The case's ultimate opinion has yet to be announced, and votes and the opinions may certainly change before then. The opinion is not expected to be released until late June or early July.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/house-judiciary-panel-to-hold-hearing-on-implications-of-scotus-overturning-roe-v-wade--1095501848.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220503/biden-pledges-to-work-to-codify-abortion-rights-into-law-amid-roe-v-wade-leak-1095236398.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095303760_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c189f38b5b4aebd2f62be05f5f9e55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, u.s. supreme court, clarence thomas, leak, roe v. wade, abortion, abortion rights, anti-abortion legislation

Justice Thomas: Release of Drafted Opinion Wrecked Trust Inside SCOTUS, Leak 'Kind of an Infidelity'

01:33 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 01:35 GMT 15.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonDemonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Shockwaves prompted by the leaked draft Roe v. Wade opinion has continued to rattle the US after it revealed the court's possible overturning of the landmark ruling that legalized abortions at the federal level. Now, the reputation of US Supreme Court has been brought into question as there have been no such leaks in its entire history.
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stated late Friday that the leak of high court's draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade case had done irreparable damage to the institution and eroded trust among its members.

"What happened at the court is tremendously bad,” Thomas said. "I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them. And then I wonder when they're gone or they are destabilized, what we'll have as a country - and I don't think that the prospects are good if we continue to lose them."

"If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, you'd say, 'Oh, that's impossible. No one would ever do that.' There is such a belief in the rule of law, a belief in the court, a belief in what we were doing that that was verboten," Thomas added.
© AP Photo / Erin SchaffJustice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
© AP Photo / Erin Schaff

"It was beyond anyone's understanding, or at least anyone's imagination, that someone would do that," he continued, referring to the leak.

Thomas described the leak of the drafted opinion, which saw the court siding with overturning the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, as "like kind of an infidelity."
"Look where we are, where that trust or that belief is gone forever," he said. "And when you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
House Judiciary Panel to Hold Hearing on ‘Implications’ of SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade
Yesterday, 01:08 GMT
Thomas, who was appointed in 1991 and spent nearly 30 years on the federal bench alongside late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed in 1993, stated that even justices on different sides of political spectrum have "actually trusted each other" over the years.
"We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family, and we loved it. I mean, you trusted each other, you laughed together, you went to lunch together every day, and I can only hope you can keep it," he said.
Speaking about mass protests in Washington, DC, and in particular near the justices' houses, Thomas said left-leaning activists have developed tactics that conservatives would not use.

“You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way,” he asserted. “We didn’t throw temper tantrums. It is incumbent on us to always act appropriately, and not to repay tit-for-tat.”

Thomas, the present court's longest-serving member, has been a vocal opponent of Roe v. Wade for some time now, according to the New York Times' file.
This Friday, he remarked that those opposed to his candidacy in 1991 were "trying to keep me off the court over abortion." Then, he reportedly declared at his confirmation hearings that he had never addressed Roe, despite the fact that it was issued when he was a student at Yale Law School.
In 1992, however, he dissented in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the majority reaffirmed the Roe decision's core. Roe was "plainly wrong," Thomas stated back then, and "should be overruled."
He reportedly reconciled his vote with his words during his confirmation hearings in his memoir. "I’d had ample time to study Roe in detail," he wrote, "and concluded that it was wrongly decided and should now be overruled."
US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
Biden Pledges to Work to 'Codify' Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v Wade Leak
3 May, 13:41 GMT
The case's ultimate opinion has yet to be announced, and votes and the opinions may certainly change before then. The opinion is not expected to be released until late June or early July.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала