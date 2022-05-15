https://sputniknews.com/20220515/justice-thomas-release-of-drafted-opinion-wrecked-trust-inside-scotus-likens-leak-to-infidelity-1095517305.html

Justice Thomas: Release of Drafted Opinion Wrecked Trust Inside SCOTUS, Leak 'Kind of an Infidelity'

Shockwaves prompted by the leaked draft Roe v. Wade opinion has continued to rattle the US after it revealed the court's possible overturning of the landmark... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stated late Friday that the leak of high court's draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade case had done irreparable damage to the institution and eroded trust among its members."If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, you'd say, 'Oh, that's impossible. No one would ever do that.' There is such a belief in the rule of law, a belief in the court, a belief in what we were doing that that was verboten," Thomas added.Thomas described the leak of the drafted opinion, which saw the court siding with overturning the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, as "like kind of an infidelity."Thomas, who was appointed in 1991 and spent nearly 30 years on the federal bench alongside late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed in 1993, stated that even justices on different sides of political spectrum have "actually trusted each other" over the years.Speaking about mass protests in Washington, DC, and in particular near the justices' houses, Thomas said left-leaning activists have developed tactics that conservatives would not use.Thomas, the present court's longest-serving member, has been a vocal opponent of Roe v. Wade for some time now, according to the New York Times' file. This Friday, he remarked that those opposed to his candidacy in 1991 were "trying to keep me off the court over abortion." Then, he reportedly declared at his confirmation hearings that he had never addressed Roe, despite the fact that it was issued when he was a student at Yale Law School.In 1992, however, he dissented in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the majority reaffirmed the Roe decision's core. Roe was "plainly wrong," Thomas stated back then, and "should be overruled." The case's ultimate opinion has yet to be announced, and votes and the opinions may certainly change before then. The opinion is not expected to be released until late June or early July.

