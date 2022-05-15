https://sputniknews.com/20220515/jason-momoa-apologises-to-outraged-fans-for-snapping-pic-in-sistine-chapel-despite-photo-ban-1095521420.html

Jason Momoa Apologises to Outraged Fans for Snapping Pic in Sistine Chapel Despite Photo Ban

Jason Momoa Apologises to Outraged Fans for Snapping Pic in Sistine Chapel Despite Photo Ban

The chapel, which is a part of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, was decorated by the Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who painted the chapel's ceiling... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-15T06:18+0000

2022-05-15T06:18+0000

2022-05-15T06:18+0000

rome

sistine chapel

jason momoa

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/76/1059017683_0:0:3416:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_76ca907e5a8d3d4a4248c4ea1960537a.jpg

Jason Momoa had to apologise after taking photos and videos during his trip to the Sistine Chapel. The Hollywood star, who is now in Italy filming "Fast X", posted several pictures from the Apostolic Palace on Instagram*, forgetting that photography is prohibited there, since flash could harm the priceless artwork.This resulted in a major backlash, as users were furious that Momoa received "special treatment", while jeopardising the art. Multiple commenters stressed that no one is allowed to take photos in the chapel, so the actor issued a video apology to explain himself.Momoa noted he had asked for permission first and thought it would be okay.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

rome

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

rome, sistine chapel, jason momoa, photo