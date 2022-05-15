https://sputniknews.com/20220515/jason-momoa-apologises-to-outraged-fans-for-snapping-pic-in-sistine-chapel-despite-photo-ban-1095521420.html
Jason Momoa Apologises to Outraged Fans for Snapping Pic in Sistine Chapel Despite Photo Ban
Jason Momoa Apologises to Outraged Fans for Snapping Pic in Sistine Chapel Despite Photo Ban
The chapel, which is a part of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, was decorated by the Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who painted the chapel's ceiling... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T06:18+0000
2022-05-15T06:18+0000
2022-05-15T06:18+0000
rome
sistine chapel
jason momoa
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/76/1059017683_0:0:3416:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_76ca907e5a8d3d4a4248c4ea1960537a.jpg
Jason Momoa had to apologise after taking photos and videos during his trip to the Sistine Chapel. The Hollywood star, who is now in Italy filming "Fast X", posted several pictures from the Apostolic Palace on Instagram*, forgetting that photography is prohibited there, since flash could harm the priceless artwork.This resulted in a major backlash, as users were furious that Momoa received "special treatment", while jeopardising the art. Multiple commenters stressed that no one is allowed to take photos in the chapel, so the actor issued a video apology to explain himself.Momoa noted he had asked for permission first and thought it would be okay.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/76/1059017683_0:0:3036:2277_1920x0_80_0_0_122cf0fc4867914d520681ff0a18df98.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rome, sistine chapel, jason momoa, photo
Jason Momoa Apologises to Outraged Fans for Snapping Pic in Sistine Chapel Despite Photo Ban
The chapel, which is a part of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, was decorated by the Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who painted the chapel's ceiling. His fresco The Last Judgement is considered one of the greatest works of art in human history.
Jason Momoa
had to apologise after taking photos and videos during his trip to the Sistine Chapel.
The Hollywood star, who is now in Italy filming "Fast X", posted several pictures from the Apostolic Palace on Instagram*, forgetting that photography is prohibited there, since flash could harm the priceless artwork.
"I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA," the actor captioned his post.
This resulted in a major backlash, as users were furious that Momoa received "special treatment", while jeopardising the art. Multiple commenters stressed that no one is allowed to take photos in the chapel, so the actor issued a video apology to explain himself.
"I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention", he said. "I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I've always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places".
Momoa noted he had asked for permission first and thought it would be okay.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.