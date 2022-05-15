https://sputniknews.com/20220515/israeli-pm-congratulates-mohamed-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-on-election-as-uae-president-1095530748.html

Israeli PM Congratulates Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Election as UAE President

The former president of the UAE was in office since 2004 and died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday. He was buried at the Al Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi on the same day, with members of the ruling Al Nahyan family taking part in the mourning procession.On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog headed to the UAE to honor the deceased Emirati president.The UAE went into a 40-day period of mourning on Friday, with flags flown at half-mast and all entertainment events postponed. All government agencies, federal, local and private entities suspended work for three days. Schools and universities will be closed until Tuesday. Radio and television will broadcast only the Quran or classical music until Tuesday as well.In 2020, the United States launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab countries. As a result of the process, a set of documents was signed, which was called the "Abraham Accords." The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan joined the agreements.

