International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/heres-why-the-moon-turns-red-during-a-lunar-eclipse-1095528725.html
Here's Why the Moon Turns Red During a Lunar Eclipse
Here's Why the Moon Turns Red During a Lunar Eclipse
The so-called Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse will take place on 15-16 May 2022 and is set to have stargazers quite literally seeing red. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T17:02+0000
2022-05-15T17:02+0000
tech
moon
eclipse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528700_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba701aa331927b24226a2860d04aa41.jpg
The Earth's satellite turns scarlet every time a full lunar eclipse occurs - something that may have fuelled our ancestors' belief that they were a sign of bad luck.However, there is a simple explanation for this phenomenon. The Moon’s red hue during a total eclipse appears because of the way light disperses. When the Sun's rays reach our planet, blue and green light is scattered, but orange and red remain visible, which is why the Moon turns scarlet.As such, total lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as "Blood Moons". Different stages of the eclipse can show up various shades on the Earth's satellite, with it switching colours from original greyish to scarlet, amber and orange.One may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the lunar colour palette on Sunday, with stargazers in South America and in the eastern coast of North America due to have a great view of the upcoming eclipse.Dubbed “Super Flower Blood Moon”, the eclipse will also be visible from much of Africa and Europe, Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab, told CNN.If you want to observe the eclipse, it is due to start at 10:28 p.m. EDT on Sunday (02:28 GMT on Monday), kicking off with a partial eclipse. The Blood Moon peak is expected around 12:11 a.m. EDT (04:11 GMT), and the event will wrap up at 1:55 a.m. EDT (05:55 GMT).
moon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528700_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_9c3efe17767c0254921945d6f280497f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, moon, eclipse

Here's Why the Moon Turns Red During a Lunar Eclipse

17:02 GMT 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. ChiuLight shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The so-called Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse will take place on 15-16 May 2022 and is set to have stargazers quite literally seeing red.
The Earth's satellite turns scarlet every time a full lunar eclipse occurs - something that may have fuelled our ancestors' belief that they were a sign of bad luck.
However, there is a simple explanation for this phenomenon. The Moon’s red hue during a total eclipse appears because of the way light disperses. When the Sun's rays reach our planet, blue and green light is scattered, but orange and red remain visible, which is why the Moon turns scarlet.
As such, total lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as "Blood Moons". Different stages of the eclipse can show up various shades on the Earth's satellite, with it switching colours from original greyish to scarlet, amber and orange.
One may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the lunar colour palette on Sunday, with stargazers in South America and in the eastern coast of North America due to have a great view of the upcoming eclipse.
Dubbed “Super Flower Blood Moon”, the eclipse will also be visible from much of Africa and Europe, Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab, told CNN.
If you want to observe the eclipse, it is due to start at 10:28 p.m. EDT on Sunday (02:28 GMT on Monday), kicking off with a partial eclipse. The Blood Moon peak is expected around 12:11 a.m. EDT (04:11 GMT), and the event will wrap up at 1:55 a.m. EDT (05:55 GMT).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала