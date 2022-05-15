'Eurovision Thong Contest': Spanish Performer Steals the Show With Racy Outfit

International
LIVE: Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of Nakba Day
The Spanish contestant for Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Chanel, has made waves on social media with her fiery performance that, in a historic first, lifted her into the top three on the leaderboard this year.Chanel's song was titled 'SloMo', and she delivered her performance rocking an outfit that brought together an explosive mix of Spanish tradition and... thongs. The singer flashed her bum several times during her racy dance, and it might have had just as good an effect as her energetic song.It almost seemed as if the sight stole the attention from the song, but some of the fans claimed that Chanel donned her sexy look on purpose just to "distract from the bad song" and "get cheap votes from horny men". However, others somehow managed to appreciate the music, even though it was clearly difficult.Naturally, Chanel's look on its own could not have gone unappreciated.Some people even claimed that "politics and TikTok" robbed Spain of victory, apparently referring to the triumph of Ukraine that was facilitated by the viewer voting.Spain ended up being third, with the United Kingdom - also historically - securing the second place after years of trailing behind other countries at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard.
13:56 GMT 15.05.2022
Chanel from Spain singing SloMo performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022
One of the "big five" countries in Eurovision, Spain will always have a place in the grand final secured, but rarely top the leaderboard. The year 2022 was an outstanding exception - and for a reason.
The Spanish contestant for Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Chanel, has made waves on social media with her fiery performance that, in a historic first, lifted her into the top three on the leaderboard this year.
Chanel's song was titled 'SloMo', and she delivered her performance rocking an outfit that brought together an explosive mix of Spanish tradition and... thongs. The singer flashed her bum several times during her racy dance, and it might have had just as good an effect as her energetic song.
It almost seemed as if the sight stole the attention from the song, but some of the fans claimed that Chanel donned her sexy look on purpose just to "distract from the bad song" and "get cheap votes from horny men".
However, others somehow managed to appreciate the music, even though it was clearly difficult.
Naturally, Chanel's look on its own could not have gone unappreciated.
Some people even claimed that "politics and TikTok" robbed Spain of victory, apparently referring to the triumph of Ukraine that was facilitated by the viewer voting.
Spain ended up being third, with the United Kingdom - also historically - securing the second place after years of trailing behind other countries at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard.
