EU Lawmaker Threatens Turkey With Isolation in NATO If It Blocks Finland, Sweden Alliance Bids

Finland announced earlier today that it will apply for NATO membership as its neighbour, Sweden has yet to make up its mind about the move. Both started... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

Manfred Weber, leader of the EU Parliament's biggest group, the European People's Party (EPP), threatened Turkey with isolation within NATO if it decides to block the membership bids of Finland and Sweden.The EU lawmaker further stressed that if joining NATO is what Finland or Sweden wants, that it should be allowed. Weber claimed that there were no reasonable grounds to deny the two countries the right to join the alliance.Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was "not of a favourable opinion" about the idea of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, which the two floated in the wake of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. He accused the two countries of becoming a "safe haven" for various terrorist groups, namely the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as such.President Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, later elaborated that Ankara is not closing the door to Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, but is merely raising an issue that concerns Turkey's national security.

