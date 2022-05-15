Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'
© AFP 2022 / JAMIE MCCARTHYChris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.
The notorious Depp vs. Heard trial is currently on pause, with the Hollywood couple’s post-marital squabbles in the Virginia courtroom seeming more like an international reality show.
Comedian Chris Rock has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, taking a dig at the latter over the infamous bed defecation incident.
"Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard," Rock reportedly said during his comedy show in London on Thursday. "What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s**tting fine. She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything," he went on to say, according to Fox News.
The Virginia court got to hear the details of the defecation incident on 28 April when Depp's former chauffeur revealed that he discovered a "surprise" on the actor's bed. Heard had allegedly told him that the incident was nothing but a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."
During his show, Rock also looked back at Will Smith’s slap in March during the Oscars ceremony.
"I'm OK if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back," he told his audience. "Anyone who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face."
Additionally, Rock spoke about the recent assault against Dave Chappelle, when the comedian was tackled on stage during a show in California.
"Everyone's a victim these days ... There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion," Rock noted. "But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims."