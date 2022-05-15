International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/chris-rock-believe-all-women-except-amber-heard-1095527646.html
Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'
Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'
The notorious Depp vs. Heard trial is currently on pause, with the Hollywood couple’s post-marital squabbles in the Virginia courtroom seeming more like an... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T14:57+0000
2022-05-15T14:57+0000
viral
chris rock
amber heard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095527620_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8724ec31e0cf6c3df84fad323d674300.jpg
Comedian Chris Rock has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, taking a dig at the latter over the infamous bed defecation incident.The Virginia court got to hear the details of the defecation incident on 28 April when Depp's former chauffeur revealed that he discovered a "surprise" on the actor's bed. Heard had allegedly told him that the incident was nothing but a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."During his show, Rock also looked back at Will Smith’s slap in March during the Oscars ceremony.Additionally, Rock spoke about the recent assault against Dave Chappelle, when the comedian was tackled on stage during a show in California.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095527620_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd2f16aff8ce6c8f8cf8e7ff5d35d76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, chris rock, amber heard

Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'

14:57 GMT 15.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAMIE MCCARTHYChris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.
Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAMIE MCCARTHY
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The notorious Depp vs. Heard trial is currently on pause, with the Hollywood couple’s post-marital squabbles in the Virginia courtroom seeming more like an international reality show.
Comedian Chris Rock has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, taking a dig at the latter over the infamous bed defecation incident.
"Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard," Rock reportedly said during his comedy show in London on Thursday. "What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s**tting fine. She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything," he went on to say, according to Fox News.
The Virginia court got to hear the details of the defecation incident on 28 April when Depp's former chauffeur revealed that he discovered a "surprise" on the actor's bed. Heard had allegedly told him that the incident was nothing but a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."
During his show, Rock also looked back at Will Smith’s slap in March during the Oscars ceremony.
"I'm OK if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back," he told his audience. "Anyone who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face."
Additionally, Rock spoke about the recent assault against Dave Chappelle, when the comedian was tackled on stage during a show in California.
"Everyone's a victim these days ... There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion," Rock noted. "But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала