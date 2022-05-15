https://sputniknews.com/20220515/chris-rock-believe-all-women-except-amber-heard-1095527646.html

Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'

Chris Rock: 'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard'

Comedian Chris Rock has weighed in on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, taking a dig at the latter over the infamous bed defecation incident.The Virginia court got to hear the details of the defecation incident on 28 April when Depp's former chauffeur revealed that he discovered a "surprise" on the actor's bed. Heard had allegedly told him that the incident was nothing but a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."During his show, Rock also looked back at Will Smith’s slap in March during the Oscars ceremony.Additionally, Rock spoke about the recent assault against Dave Chappelle, when the comedian was tackled on stage during a show in California.

