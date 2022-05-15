International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/biden-urges-to-end-hate-fueled-domestic-terrorism-after-mass-shooting-in-buffalo-1095520702.html
Biden Urges End to 'Hate-Fueled' Domestic Terrorism After Mass Shooting in Buffalo
Biden Urges End to 'Hate-Fueled' Domestic Terrorism After Mass Shooting in Buffalo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden called for every effort to end domestic terrorism following mass shooting in the US city of Buffalo, the White House... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T05:02+0000
2022-05-15T05:03+0000
us
mass shooting
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095520677_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c44d256f72924bdf2855bea4aa59b579.jpg
“We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism,” the release read.Biden also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and praised law enforcement for taking “immediate action to try to protect and save lives.”Earlier on Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crimeMass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On 11 April, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/police-active-multiple-shooting-event-reported-at-new-york-market-alleged-shooter-in-custody-1095515671.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095520677_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80e0c920e3288345c489ffb3ce64d8e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mass shooting, joe biden

Biden Urges End to 'Hate-Fueled' Domestic Terrorism After Mass Shooting in Buffalo

05:02 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 15.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden walks among tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend a Mass, Saturday, May 14, 2022.
President Joe Biden walks among tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend a Mass, Saturday, May 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden called for every effort to end domestic terrorism following mass shooting in the US city of Buffalo, the White House said in a press release.
“We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism,” the release read.
Biden also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and praised law enforcement for taking “immediate action to try to protect and save lives.”
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
'Racially-Motivated Hate Crime': Ten Killed, Three Injured in Buffalo Shooting, Suspect Charged
Yesterday, 19:36 GMT
Earlier on Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime
Mass shooting is an increasingly alarming problem in the United States. On 11 April, Biden unveiled further steps to address gun violence, including stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and comprehensive report on gun trafficking.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала