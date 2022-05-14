https://sputniknews.com/20220514/us-milk-banks-see-uptick-in-donations-as-biden-admin-dodges-accountability-1095504017.html

US Milk Banks See Uptick in Donations as Biden Admin Dodges Accountability

While there is no shortage of negatives to the US’ baby formula shortage, at least one redeeming quality of the ongoing saga appears to be the increase in traffic to milk banks accepting breast milk from mothers. Companies generally screen, test, and pasteurize the milk before it can be fed to infants, including premature babies.According to Youngblood, around 30 individuals inquired about the facility’s services because they were unable to find their child’s usual formula on local shelves.The same can be said in Missouri, where The Milk Bank is collecting donations via drop-off locations like Amer Sky Salon.Health officials have highlighted that parents who do not exclusively feed their children breast milk should explore their options on store shelves, as those available for purchase have been regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and–in most cases–are safe for infants.However, experts advise against attempting to recreate the specific mix of salts, sugars, and minerals found in formulas.From supermarkets to social media, the formula shortage has panicked parents stockpiling the scarce good, but it also has Hollywood elders–like 76-year-old Bette Midler–acting out.The actress was taken to class by men and women on Friday after suggesting that women who feed their children formula should consider giving the baby breast milk.Three percent of American companies control more than 90% of the formula market, according to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.The shortage, which has been dated back to 2020, has worsened in recent months due to a safety recall by formula maker Abbott Laboratories, which also shut down a factory earlier this year.On Friday, the White House touted that Abbott had committed to offering rebates on formula. Aside from expanding WIC, the Biden administration has offered little assistance amid the shortage.

