https://sputniknews.com/20220514/talks-with-ukraine-de-facto-on-hold-as-kiev-not-interested-in-dialogue-putin-says-1095510212.html

Talks With Ukraine de Facto on Hold as Kiev Not Interested in Dialogue, Putin Says

Talks With Ukraine de Facto on Hold as Kiev Not Interested in Dialogue, Putin Says

Moscow and Kiev held several rounds of talks after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine without reaching any kind of agreement. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T11:58+0000

2022-05-14T11:58+0000

2022-05-14T12:37+0000

russia

ukraine

putin

finland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093666732_0:252:3111:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_87a4d1ff795ea9b789b196215d512371.jpg

President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow-Kiev negotiations are on ice during talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin announced.Moscow and Kiev held several rounds of talks, with the latest attempt to find common ground held in Istanbul in late March.In the meantime, Russian forces and DPR and LPR militias continue fighting against Kiev's troops in Donbass and Ukraine, pressing them back amid the special operation.The op was launched by Moscow in February in order to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass. President Putin stressed that the actions of the Ukrainian military in the region amounted to genocide and noted that Russia's goal is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.

ukraine

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, putin, finland