Study Reveals This Disease Could Be Early Sign of Aggressive Pancreatic Cancer

Medics have expressed hope that the new research will add to a better understanding of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a disease that is typically detected... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

When did you last make ultrasound scan of your gallbladder? Patients suffering from gallstone disease are six times more likely to then be diagnosed with the aggressive pancreatic cancer, a new study has revealed.The research also claimed that a common complaint could be an early sign of the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, which is often fatal because it is typically found when the disease is in its late stages.She added the findings conducted by her team “suggest that gallstone disease may be a way to better diagnose this type of cancer – meaning we could save more lives”.Papageorge explained that gallstone disease “does not cause pancreatic cancer but understanding its association with PDAC can help combat the high mortality rate with pancreatic cancer by providing the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment”. As for key common symptoms of pancreatic cancer that should prod you to immediately see the doctor, they include back pain, indigestion, stomach pain and weight loss.Diana Jupp, chief executive of the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, said in this regard that “it is hugely worrying to hear that so many people would put off seeking help for so long”.

