International
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/study-reveals-this-disease-could-be-early-sign-of-aggressive-pancreatic-cancer-1095511289.html
Study Reveals This Disease Could Be Early Sign of Aggressive Pancreatic Cancer
Study Reveals This Disease Could Be Early Sign of Aggressive Pancreatic Cancer
Medics have expressed hope that the new research will add to a better understanding of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a disease that is typically detected... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-14T13:02+0000
2022-05-14T13:02+0000
us
uk
study
cancer
disease
people
doctor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944076_0:51:960:591_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee75d08fe32304a80d390dae7b63936.jpg
When did you last make ultrasound scan of your gallbladder? Patients suffering from gallstone disease are six times more likely to then be diagnosed with the aggressive pancreatic cancer, a new study has revealed.The research also claimed that a common complaint could be an early sign of the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, which is often fatal because it is typically found when the disease is in its late stages.She added the findings conducted by her team “suggest that gallstone disease may be a way to better diagnose this type of cancer – meaning we could save more lives”.Papageorge explained that gallstone disease “does not cause pancreatic cancer but understanding its association with PDAC can help combat the high mortality rate with pancreatic cancer by providing the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment”. As for key common symptoms of pancreatic cancer that should prod you to immediately see the doctor, they include back pain, indigestion, stomach pain and weight loss.Diana Jupp, chief executive of the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, said in this regard that “it is hugely worrying to hear that so many people would put off seeking help for so long”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/anti-cancer-material-extracted-from-tropical-plant-created-in-russia-1093102353.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944076_52:0:908:642_1920x0_80_0_0_bc65f1431afe53fe8ca6a37118f737e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, uk, study, cancer, disease, people, doctor

Study Reveals This Disease Could Be Early Sign of Aggressive Pancreatic Cancer

13:02 GMT 14.05.2022
© PhotoMicroscope
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
© Photo
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Medics have expressed hope that the new research will add to a better understanding of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a disease that is typically detected when it is in a late stage, leaving the patient little hope.
When did you last make ultrasound scan of your gallbladder? Patients suffering from gallstone disease are six times more likely to then be diagnosed with the aggressive pancreatic cancer, a new study has revealed.
The research also claimed that a common complaint could be an early sign of the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, which is often fatal because it is typically found when the disease is in its late stages.
The warning is already on the wall. Marianna Papageorge, lead researcher on the study and research fellow at Boston Medical Center, cautioned that pancreatic cancer “can be difficult to diagnose and then chances of survival are slim”.
She added the findings conducted by her team “suggest that gallstone disease may be a way to better diagnose this type of cancer – meaning we could save more lives”.
Cancer cells - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
Anti-Cancer Material Extracted From Tropical Plant Created in Russia
17 February, 07:10 GMT
Papageorge explained that gallstone disease “does not cause pancreatic cancer but understanding its association with PDAC can help combat the high mortality rate with pancreatic cancer by providing the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment”.

“People present at such advanced stages, so anything we can do to try to diagnose people earlier and make sure that they’re getting curative treatment is crucial. This might be a key to better understanding next steps in screening, management and earlier diagnosis,” she underscored.

As for key common symptoms of pancreatic cancer that should prod you to immediately see the doctor, they include back pain, indigestion, stomach pain and weight loss.
Diana Jupp, chief executive of the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, said in this regard that “it is hugely worrying to hear that so many people would put off seeking help for so long”.
“There is no time to wait with pancreatic cancer. Thousands of people a year, still reeling from hearing the word cancer, are told it’s too late, that nothing can be done for them. That must stop. We do not want people to panic if they have some or all of these symptoms, because most people who do will not have pancreatic cancer”, Jupp pointed out.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала