Videos: Single-Engine Plane Crash-Lands Onto Miami Bridge, Several Injured

Videos: Single-Engine Plane Crash-Lands Onto Miami Bridge, Several Injured

A light plane crashed into a car near Haulover Park, Miami, Florida on Saturday, after crashing-landing on a bridge, sending at least one person to the hospital and injuring numerous others, the local media reported.Citing the Federal Aviation Administration, the Miami Herald reported that the single-engine Cessna 172 had lost engine power and was forced to crash-land on the Haulover Inlet Bridge around 1 pm local time.A fiery wreck is seen on videos that circulated on social media.Video shows the jet catching fire and sending heavy clouds of smoke into the air as concerned bystanders exit their vehicles. Nearby, an SUV is seen with heavy damages to its front-end.The Haulover Inlet Bridge connects Bal Harbour, Surfside, and Miami Beach to Haulover Park and Sunny Isles Beach to the north and south, respectively.At least one person was reportedly taken to a trauma facility by air-rescue team; however, authorities have not confirmed how many others were injured in the crash or whether anyone is confirmed dead, per the report. In total, 20 fire-rescue units were sent to the scene.According to the report, authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured on the ground.Another local network, CBS4, reported that six people were hurt in the crash. Two of them have serious injuries, one was taken by air rescue and the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Three others were reportedly taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.With traffic building in the area, police officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes. Heavy delays are expected for some time.

