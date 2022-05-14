International
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-elected-new-president-of-uae-1095507104.html
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE

09:02 GMT 14.05.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 14.05.2022)
