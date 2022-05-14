https://sputniknews.com/20220514/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-elected-new-president-of-uae-1095507104.html

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE

Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, was elected as the President of the UAE, state news agencies announced on Saturday. He has been carrying out the functions of the president and Abu Dhabi monarch since 2014, after his half-brother Khalifa suffered a stroke and reduced his public appearances.

