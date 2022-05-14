https://sputniknews.com/20220514/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-elected-new-president-of-uae-1095507104.html
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE
2022-05-14T09:02+0000
2022-05-14T09:02+0000
2022-05-14T09:11+0000
uae
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095507104.jpg?1652519484
Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, was elected as the President of the UAE, state news agencies announced on Saturday. He has been carrying out the functions of the president and Abu Dhabi monarch since 2014, after his half-brother Khalifa suffered a stroke and reduced his public appearances.
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
uae, middle east
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elected New President of UAE
09:02 GMT 14.05.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 14.05.2022)
Being updated
Sheikh Mohamed was declared the head of the state after his half-brother, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday.
Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, was elected as the President of the UAE, state news agencies announced on Saturday. He has been carrying out the functions of the president and Abu Dhabi monarch since 2014, after his half-brother Khalifa suffered a stroke and reduced his public appearances.