Sen. Rand Paul Stifles $40 Billion Package to Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western elites looking for war with Russia as a way to distract from a weak... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sen. Rand Paul Stifles $40 Billion Package to Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western elites looking for war with Russia as a way to distract from a weak economy, Rand Paul obstructing the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, and cryptocurrencies losing over $800 billion in just one month.

Guests:Dr. Eike Hamer - Political Scientist | Germany Shoots Itself in the Foot by Sanctioning RussiaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Sen. Rand Paul Stifles $40 Billion Package to UkraineDavid Tawil - Economist | Cryptocurrency Experiences Great Depression as Investors PanicIn the first hour, Dr. Eike Hamer joined the show to talk about Germany’s economy suffering from drastic sanctions on Russian energy, Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO in a move that will further destabilize the continent, and Western elites waging war on Russia as a way to distract from a weak economy.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Rand Paul obstructing the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, the US nixing its COVID funds, and the DHS failing to vet its new minister of truth.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about how cryptocurrency sank over $800 billion in just a month, if new regulations are in order to keep ‘stablecoins’ stable in value, and why a Republican administration would be good for cryptocurrency.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

