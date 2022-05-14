https://sputniknews.com/20220514/russia-has-no-hostile-intentions-toward-finland-and-sweden-deputy-foreign-minister-grushko-says-1095509534.html

Russia Has No Hostile Intentions Toward Finland and Sweden, Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Says

2022-05-14T11:33+0000

The deputy minister admitted that Moscow has some questions regarding the future of the non-nuclear status of Finland and Sweden, as by joining NATO, they will effectively abandon it.Grushko stated that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia will have to respond to this shift in the security landscape, but "this decision will not be emotional, it will be a careful and accurate analysis of all factors that affect the security situation in this region".The deputy foreign minister also noted that the decision to ascend to NATO does not meet the national interests of either Sweden or Finland and is not conducive to sustainable European security architecture. Instead, this move will effectively lead to "militarisation of the North that, until recently, was the most militarily stable region in Europe, which favored cooperation over competition in the military sphere".The deputy minister also noted that Russia sees no valid reasons that could explain Finland’s ambition to ascend to NATO.Grushko noted that NATO made commitments under the Founding Act not to change its nuclear policy, and so far the alliance abides by this principle, but there are concerns that the situation may change. The diplomat stressed that these claims are made by high-ranking officials, such as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who recently said that nuclear weapons may be deployed closer to Russian borders and Polish authorities who echoed Stoltenberg and expressed their readiness to host these arms.When asked if Russia could possibly deploy its nuclear capabilities in the Baltic, the diplomat said that it is "too early to talk about this issue."

