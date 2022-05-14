https://sputniknews.com/20220514/one-type-of-time-travel-is-actually-possible-and-einstein-showed-us-the-way-1095513481.html

One Type of Time Travel Is Actually Possible, And Einstein ‘Showed Us the Way'

Next time you confidently say that time travel is impossible, consider that there are different types of time travel, and some of them do not necessarily... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

At least one type of time travel is "definitely possible” and it has been proved so by none other than Albert Einstein, Columbia University physicist Brian Greene has claimed in his op-ed for The Insider.According to Greene, the two current types of time travel are "radically different", with jumping into the future being actually possible unlike travelling back to the past.Einstein discovered the phenomenon of a so-called "wormhole" back in 1935 - a "shortcut" that allows one to quickly move between one location and another. However, scientists later realised that manipulating "wormholes" could allow one to not just travel between locations, but rather moments in time.But things get complicated when travelling back to the past - not just because scientists are not sure about how real these "wormholes" are, but also due to the time paradox, when certain actions a time traveller may take are logically inconsistent with the possibility of time travel itself.Despite this, even visits to the past are not being completely ruled out. One example is a recent study by physicist Barak Shoshany of Canada's Brock University which has suggested that travelling to the past is possible if it involves alternate universes.

