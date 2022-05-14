https://sputniknews.com/20220514/new-zealands-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-infected-with-covid-19---government-1095503442.html

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Infected With COVID-19 - Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the government said on Saturday. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive," the government said in a statement.The prime minister has demonstrated symptoms of the disease since late Friday, according to the statement.Ardern will remain in isolation until May 21. The prime minister will be carrying out a portion of her duties remotely as her deputy, Grant Robertson, is expected to hold post-cabinet news conference on Monday. The diagnosis comes as the government was due to release its annual budget and a plan to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions.

