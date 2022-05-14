International
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Infected With COVID-19 - Government
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Infected With COVID-19 - Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the government said on Saturday. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International
"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive," the government said in a statement.The prime minister has demonstrated symptoms of the disease since late Friday, according to the statement.Ardern will remain in isolation until May 21. The prime minister will be carrying out a portion of her duties remotely as her deputy, Grant Robertson, is expected to hold post-cabinet news conference on Monday. The diagnosis comes as the government was due to release its annual budget and a plan to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions.
03:39 GMT 14.05.2022
© AP Photo / Yoan ValatIn this May 15, 2019, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, as part of the "Tech For Good" summit in Paris. New Zealand's government is planning further restrictions on gun ownership in a proposed law that emphasises owning guns is a privilege and not a right.
In this May 15, 2019, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, as part of the Tech For Good summit in Paris. New Zealand's government is planning further restrictions on gun ownership in a proposed law that emphasises owning guns is a privilege and not a right. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
© AP Photo / Yoan Valat
