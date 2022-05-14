https://sputniknews.com/20220514/new-buyer-in-town-snoop-dogg-jokes-about-having-to-purchase-twitter-amid-musks-takeover-pause-1095510301.html

New Buyer in Town: Snoop Dogg Jokes About Having to Purchase Twitter Amid Musk's Takeover Pause

Earlier in the week, billionaire Elon Musk announced that he'd halted his $44 billion Twitter takeover, pending the results of an investigation into the number... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

Move aside, Elon: there is a new buyer for Twitter, and he already has a bunch of cool ideas for the platform.Snoop Dogg has jokingly voiced his readiness to buy Twitter now that the Tesla founder appears to have slowed his multi-billion-dollar takeover down. The rapper's suggestions include free Internet on airplanes (not sure how that is connected to the social media platform, but still), every user getting a blue checkmark, along with replacing "the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC".He later offered a hashtag #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter for everyone who was willing to fantasise along with him about the possibility of the rapper purchasing the social media platform.Snoop jokingly signalled his interest in Twitter as Elon Musk, the prospective buyer, announced he'd halted his takeover pending the investigation into the real number of bots on the platform. Musk wanted to make sure that false or spam accounts on Twitter really account for less than 5 percent of the accounts registered on the platform.In April, the Tesla and SpaceX founder purchased Twitter for about $44 billion, after becoming the platform's largest stakeholder.

