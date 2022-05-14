LIVE UPDATES: Russia Delivers 50 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Kharkov Region, MoD Says

The military operation in Ukraine was started on 24 February to stop the eight-year long war in Donbass, waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's actions "genocide" and stated that the Ukrainian war criminals must be held accountable for their atrocities.
The Russian forces and Donbass militia continue pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass, while Kiev's troops target the territory of the DPR and LPR with projectiles.
In total, since the beginning of the op, Russia has eliminated 165 Ukrainian warplanes, 845 UAVs, almost 1,500 artillery pieces and over 3,000 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Russian Artillery Eliminates 543 Ukrainian Assembly Points Overnight, MoD Says
08:10 GMT 14.05.2022
Mariupol Residents Comment on Atrocities, Committed by Ukrainian Neo-Nazis
08:05 GMT 14.05.2022
Russia Has No Hostile Intentions Toward Finland, Sweden - Deputy Foreign Minister
"All this fits into the all-too-common 'search for an enemy', which entails, in practical political [and] military sense, a demonisation of Russia, assigning to [Russia] hostile intentions against some countries, while Russia absolutely cannot be suspected of such intentions", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
The diplomat admitted that Moscow has some questions regarding the future of the non-nuclear status of Finland and Sweden, as by joining NATO, they will effectively abandon it.
"It is well known that Finland and Sweden were among those states that most actively advocated the prohibition and total destruction of the world's nuclear weapons. But the alliance has declared itself nuclear, saying it will remain nuclear as long as there are nuclear weapons in the world. These countries will participate in the NATO Nuclear Planning Group", Grushko told reporters.
When asked if Russia could possibly deploy its nuclear capabilities in the Baltic, the diplomat said that it is "too early to talk about this issue".
06:51 GMT 14.05.2022
At Least 115 Civilians Killed by Ukrainian Forces in DPR Since Beginning of Escalation, Authorities Say
06:50 GMT 14.05.2022
Ascension of Finland and Sweden to NATO Not in Line With Their Own Interests, Will Result in Militarisation of Northern Europe - Moscow
05:47 GMT 14.05.2022
Russia Delivers 50 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Kharkov Region, MoD Says