https://sputniknews.com/20220514/goodbye-and-good-luck-veteran-congress-party-stalwart-resigns-in-india-1095508003.html

'Goodbye and Good Luck': Veteran Congress Party Stalwart Resigns in India

'Goodbye and Good Luck': Veteran Congress Party Stalwart Resigns in India

Over the past two years, many young party members have also abandoned the organisation for a variety of reasons. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T10:45+0000

2022-05-14T10:45+0000

2022-05-14T12:31+0000

india

india

congress

indian national congress

resignation

punjab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095510518_0:213:687:599_1920x0_80_0_0_e493ce1ecc9d543406331f603855b1df.jpg

Well-known but disgruntled National Congress Party member Sunil Jakhar said goodbye to the party via a Facebook Live stream on Saturday."Goodbye and good luck Congress," the three-time lawmaker said, changing his Twitter bio and removing all references to the party.The veteran leader from Punjab state, who had also served as a regional party president and parliamentarian, was apparently not happy with the central leadership and had been openly critical of many Congress members in past months.The 68-year-old was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee last month for alleged anti-party activities, a move which reportedly left him “heartbroken”.His withdrawal from India’s opposition party comes in addition to that of a number of young members of late, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.The veteran’s resignation also came during the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir (self-introspection camp) for senior leaders in Udaipur city, Rajasthan. The camp looks to discuss how to revive the party ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

india

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, congress, indian national congress, resignation, punjab