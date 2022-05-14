International
'Goodbye and Good Luck': Veteran Congress Party Stalwart Resigns in India
'Goodbye and Good Luck': Veteran Congress Party Stalwart Resigns in India
Over the past two years, many young party members have also abandoned the organisation for a variety of reasons.
Well-known but disgruntled National Congress Party member Sunil Jakhar said goodbye to the party via a Facebook Live stream on Saturday."Goodbye and good luck Congress," the three-time lawmaker said, changing his Twitter bio and removing all references to the party.The veteran leader from Punjab state, who had also served as a regional party president and parliamentarian, was apparently not happy with the central leadership and had been openly critical of many Congress members in past months.The 68-year-old was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee last month for alleged anti-party activities, a move which reportedly left him “heartbroken”.His withdrawal from India’s opposition party comes in addition to that of a number of young members of late, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.The veteran’s resignation also came during the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir (self-introspection camp) for senior leaders in Udaipur city, Rajasthan. The camp looks to discuss how to revive the party ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
'Goodbye and Good Luck': Veteran Congress Party Stalwart Resigns in India

10:45 GMT 14.05.2022 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 14.05.2022)
Over the past two years, many young party members have also abandoned the organisation for a variety of reasons.
Well-known but disgruntled National Congress Party member Sunil Jakhar said goodbye to the party via a Facebook Live stream on Saturday.
"Goodbye and good luck Congress," the three-time lawmaker said, changing his Twitter bio and removing all references to the party.
The veteran leader from Punjab state, who had also served as a regional party president and parliamentarian, was apparently not happy with the central leadership and had been openly critical of many Congress members in past months.
The 68-year-old was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee last month for alleged anti-party activities, a move which reportedly left him “heartbroken”.
His withdrawal from India’s opposition party comes in addition to that of a number of young members of late, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.
The veteran’s resignation also came during the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir (self-introspection camp) for senior leaders in Udaipur city, Rajasthan. The camp looks to discuss how to revive the party ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
