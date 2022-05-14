https://sputniknews.com/20220514/florida-ag-docs-indicate-joe-biden-aware-of-significant-safety-implications-of-ending-title-42-1095505060.html

Florida AG: Docs Indicate Joe Biden Aware of 'Significant Safety Implications' of Ending Title 42

Florida AG: Docs Indicate Joe Biden Aware of 'Significant Safety Implications' of Ending Title 42

The US migration crisis shows no sign of ceasing, with the Department of Homeland Security warning of the possible arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T06:04+0000

2022-05-14T06:04+0000

2022-05-14T06:04+0000

us

joe biden

alejandro mayorkas

department of homeland security (dhs)

southern border

migrants

crisis

documents

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095020126_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3464fe8f7a0c935f5e5adb07ffaabe.jpg

Florida Attorney General (AG) Ashley Moody has accused President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of intentionally pursuing border policies that enrich transnational smuggling cartels while endangering the US.Speaking to Fox News, she claimed that her office had obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) allegedly indicating that Mayorkas did not tell the truth when testifying to Congress in late April that the Department of Home Security (DHS) had “effectively managed” the flow of migrants at the US-Mexico border.She mentioned one document that apparently pertained to DHS’s concerns that a "worst case scenario" would be a "pause in the use of removal pathway such as […] 'Remain in Mexico’" and Title 42 "impacts [Customs and Border Protection (CBP)] ability to expel subjects […]”.Referring to Biden, Moody slammed the 46th president as the ringleader of an "unconscionable cover-up" of US immigration policy breakdowns.Moody spoke after a federal judge prolonged a temporary restraining order that prevents the Biden administration from rolling back the use of Title 42.The measure, introduced by Donald Trump’s White House, has served as a tool to deter the influx of asylum seekers entering the US, especially on the country’s southern border. The policy gives US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the authority to immediately deny entry to undocumented migrants at the US southern border as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in April that the policy would be rescinded on 23 May, saying it is “no longer necessary” after “considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19”.The federal judge’s move followed Republican lawmakers berating Mayorkas for his assertion during last month’s testimony to Congress that the US-Mexico border was well managed.He was echoed by his colleague Clay Higgins from Louisiana, who targeted Mayorkas' claims that the southern border is “effectively managed”."How would you identify failure?" Higgins said, promising that the DHS chief will face impeachment next year if the GOP takes control of Congress.During the testimony, Mayorkas admitted that there were more than 389,000 "gotaways" at the US-Mexico border in Fiscal Year 2021. The term refers to migrants who were not apprehended or turned themselves in and those asylum seekers who got past border agents.The DHS chief did not disclose figures related to the 2020 “gotaways”, but the Border Patrol previously reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the US-Mexico border in the 2021 fiscal year, more than quadruple the number of the prior fiscal year and the highest annual total on record.Mayorkas’s testimony came amid Washington’s anticipation of further increase in the already high numbers of migrants at the southern border due to the looming lifting of Title 42. The DHS suggests that there is a possibility of the arrival of up to 18,000 illegal migrants per day at the border after the measure is terminated.

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/biden-administration-gives-cell-phones-to-migrants-at-border-to-track--check-in-with-them-1094586224.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200312/it-would-take-us-140-years-to-clear-up-us-from-illegal-aliens-american-migration-chief-says-1078549016.html

southern border

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, alejandro mayorkas, department of homeland security (dhs), southern border, migrants, crisis, documents