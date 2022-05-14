https://sputniknews.com/20220514/champagne-bottle-branded-as-souvenir-of-partygate-sparks-controversy-at-charity-auction---photo-1095509084.html

Champagne Bottle Branded as 'Souvenir of Partygate' Sparks Controversy at Charity Auction - Photo

The Partygate controversy continues to plague the Tories, as Met Police recently issued fines to 50 more people for attending mass events at at Downing Street... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

A champagne bottle donated by Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden was auctioned during a Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) fundraising event, prompting a backlash due to its unusual description.Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Dowden noted that the Tory chief had no knowledge of how the item would be described, stressing that the label was "not his view". HCF confirmed this and issued an apology.The Partygate scandal sparked after reports emerged suggesting that multiple events have been occurring at the PM's residence over the past years despite the coronavirus regulations imposed by the government. An investigation led by senior government official Sue Gray was launched, and its results are expected to be published this month at the earliest.

