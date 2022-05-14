https://sputniknews.com/20220514/champagne-bottle-branded-as-souvenir-of-partygate-sparks-controversy-at-charity-auction---photo-1095509084.html
The Partygate controversy continues to plague the Tories, as Met Police recently issued fines to 50 more people for attending mass events at at Downing Street
A champagne bottle donated by Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden was auctioned during a Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) fundraising event, prompting a backlash due to its unusual description.Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Dowden noted that the Tory chief had no knowledge of how the item would be described, stressing that the label was "not his view". HCF confirmed this and issued an apology.The Partygate scandal sparked after reports emerged suggesting that multiple events have been occurring at the PM's residence over the past years despite the coronavirus regulations imposed by the government. An investigation led by senior government official Sue Gray was launched, and its results are expected to be published this month at the earliest.
The Partygate controversy continues to plague the Tories, as Met Police recently issued fines to 50 more people for attending mass events at at Downing Street during the lockdown, breaching restrictions at the very peak of the COVID pandemic.
A champagne bottle donated by Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden was auctioned during a Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) fundraising event, prompting a backlash due to its unusual description.
The label read: "A bottle of champagne signed by Boris. Hugely valuable as a souvenir of partygate and the exemplary behaviour and morality of our dear leader!"
Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Dowden noted that the Tory chief had no knowledge of how the item would be described, stressing that the label was "not his view". HCF confirmed this and issued an apology.
"Statement from HCF about our fundraising event last night: This item was donated in good faith several months ago as part of a charity auction raising funds to support some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The description was not drafted or seen by MP Oliver Dowden prior to the event. On behalf of the charity, we apologise for any offence caused," the charity said.
The Partygate scandal sparked after reports emerged suggesting that multiple events have been occurring at the PM's residence
over the past years despite the coronavirus regulations imposed by the government. An investigation led by senior government official Sue Gray was launched, and its results are expected to be published this month at the earliest.