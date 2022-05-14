https://sputniknews.com/20220514/blame-putin-or-blame-trump-is-the-biden-administrations-talking-point-1095503043.html

Blame Putin or Blame Trump is the Biden Administration's Talking Point

Blame Putin or Blame Trump is the Biden Administration's Talking Point

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk putting his purchase of Twitter on hold, and the NYC subway shooter pleading not guilty.

Blame Putin or Blame Trump is the Biden Administration's Talking Point On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk putting his purchase of Twitter on hold, and the NYC subway shooter pleading not guilty.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Taking Over Parts of Eastern Ukraine, Lindsey Graham, and Rand PaulJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | 2000 Mules, Voter Fraud, and Jason's Phone Call with Nina JankowiczIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Rand Pauls's stance on aid for Ukraine, Russia winning in Eastern Ukraine, and Russia's cruise missile system. Mark explained President Zelensky's past decision to empty prisons and Ukraine's disapproval of a peace treaty. Mark talked about the amount of Ukrainians fighting for Russia and NATO using Ukraine as a proxy.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about Margaret Sanger, the disinformation governance board, and citizen journalism. Jason discussed his viral phone call with Nina Jankowicz and the DHS disallowing interviews with Nina Jankowicz. Jason talked about social engineering and how disinformation from the government is disseminated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

