Biden Urges More Money for Police as Funding for COVID Aid Dwindles

Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, Interior Report On Residential Schools Falls Short, Brittany Griner Continues To Be Caught In US Proxy War 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by "Israeli occupation forces" as she was covering a raid on the Jenin refugee camp, Israel’s obscene claims that Akleh was killed by Palestinian fighters despite evidence to the contrary, the history of Jenin as a site of Palestinian resistance to the occupation and Akleh’s meaning to the people of Jenin and the Palestinian people, and the unique pressure that this incident places on Israel because of Akleh’s US citizenship and what he near future looks like for Palestine after the brutal assault on Akleh’s funeral.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss a recent report by the Interior Department outlining deaths of indigenous children at residential schools, the physical and mental abuse that indigenous children went through in residential schools and why this report fails to begin to encompass the abuses waged at these schools, how this report also exemplifies the fallacy of representation-based politics in Deb Haaland’s leadership of the department, and the history of the US and Canada ignoring the demands of indigenous people for piecemeal reforms focused on representation rather than substance.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss an update in the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia right before the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and how she’s been caught in the middle of US and NATO brinkmanship, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic speaking out against Wimbledon's banning of Russian and Belorussian athletes in response to the war in Ukraine, and blatantly unfair labor practices in the Canadian Football League and other issues that are bringing players closer to a strike.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the Democrats’ refusal to enact any reforms that would benefit working, poor, and oppressed people and instead asking local governments to use COVID relief to provide more funding to police despite popular demands to the contrary, the obscene inaction from both the federal government and the local government of the District of Columbia to do anything to mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and how the Democrats’ extremely out-of-touch messaging is hurting working and poor people and spells peril for them in the midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

