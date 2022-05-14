https://sputniknews.com/20220514/at-least-27-died70-injured-as-massive-blaze-hits-commercial-building-in-delhi-1095506125.html

At Least 27 Died,70 Injured as Massive Blaze Hits Commercial Building in Delhi

At Least 27 Died,70 Injured as Massive Blaze Hits Commercial Building in Delhi

Recently, incidents of fire have increased in India as a lot of owners of buildings and apartments float laws and don't adhere to safety regulations. In March... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T10:39+0000

2022-05-14T10:39+0000

2022-05-14T10:39+0000

india

india

delhi

new delhi

arvind kejriwal

fire

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095505778_0:12:783:452_1920x0_80_0_0_9989e09e4f9fd52836a269771e18864e.jpg

Twenty-seven people died and 70 others were injured in Delhi after a major fire broke out in a commercial building near the city's Mundka metro station on Friday afternoon.Satpal Bharadwaj, who was in charge of the Delhi fire service operations, confirmed the numbers to reporters, adding that the rescue operation is still going on (Saturday, 11 am).Bharadwaj said about 100 people were in the building when the blaze erupted. "There was only one staircase in the building," Bhardwaj said, adding, "Because of that, people could not get out." Videos posted on social media and an Indian news channels show that several people had tried to save themselves from the blaze. Many people also escaped using a rope hanging from the building."More than 25 people are injured, including those who jumped from the building," Sunil Choudhary, another fireman, told the Indian daily The Times of India. On Saturday morning, two people - Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the company where the fire broke out, were arrested, according to Senior Police Officer Sameer Sharma. Their father, Amarnath Goel, was among those killed in the fire. The owner of the building, Manish Lakra, which did not have safety clearance from the fire department, is evading justice, Sharma said. The fire erupted in the first-floor office of a company that manufactures close-circuit television cameras and routers, said Sharma, adding that the primary reason behind the fire has yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial enquiry and announced INR one million ($12,905) in compensation for the deceased's family. "Shocked and pained to know about this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch [with] officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives," Kejriwal tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on Twitter and announced compensation. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Modi said.President Ram Nath Kovind, several state chiefs, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are among the several politicians to mourn the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

india

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, delhi, new delhi, arvind kejriwal, fire, fire