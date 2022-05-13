https://sputniknews.com/20220513/us-woman-sues-travis-scott-over-death-of-unborn-child-1095491351.html
US Woman Sues Travis Scott Over Death of Unborn Child
An Ohio woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott, claiming that she lost her pregnancy after the infamous Astroworld tragedy, The Rolling Stone reported
, citing legal documents.
According to Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens, the fatal crowd crush at the music event in 2021 caused the loss of her pregnancy.
“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the suit reads, according to the Rolling Stone. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”
The plaintiff accuses Scott of "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event", which was "a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child."
This is not the first lawsuit the rapper has faced after receiving intense criticism over allegedly ignoring fan’s calls to halt the show as the crowd crush began. The tragedy caused eight deaths and more than twenty people were hospitalised.
For his part, Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs of those who died during the fatal music event.