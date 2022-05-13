https://sputniknews.com/20220513/us-uk-hope-to-streamline-future-spaceflight-endeavors-in-landmark-commercial-partnership--1095479354.html

US, UK Hope to Streamline Future Spaceflight Endeavors in Landmark Commercial Partnership

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and counterpart Grant Shapps, the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, have inked a landmark partnership agreeing to assist one another in future spaceflight endeavors.Officials are hopeful that the joint effort will help produce cost-effective spaceflight operations, as well as streamline the entire process.The US-UK counterparts signed the agreement on May 11, and formally announced the partnership via news release on May 13.Shapps also touted the positive impact of the “transformational partnership,” highlighting that the UK is already developing seven spaceports across the country, “injecting billions into our economy while offering high-skilled jobs.”Prometheus-2, a collaboration between the UK and international partners such as the US National Reconnaissance Office, seeks to deliver two Cubesats to low Earth orbit (around 550 kilometers [342 miles] above the Earth) via Virgin Orbit’s two-stage orbital launch vehicle, LauncherOne.The LauncherOne vehicle will be assisted by a modified Boeing 747 jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.It was revealed earlier this week that Cubesat 1 is set to include a laser detector, GPS receiver, and hyperspectral imager, allowing the miniature satellite to potentially find nearby objects or identify materials.As for Cubesat 2, the miniaturized satellite is equipped with two optical imaging cameras, a laser range finder, and a GPS receiver. One of its cameras will reportedly be fitted with a wide-angle lens to provide a 180-degree view of Earth’s surface, while the other camera will observe Cubesat 1, providing support for space situational awareness.

