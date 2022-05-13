International
LIVE: UN Security Council Discusses Int'l Peace and Security
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/us-intelligence-reportedly-opens-review-of-own-failings-in-ukraine-afghanistan-1095493236.html
US Intelligence Reportedly Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan
US Intelligence Reportedly Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US intelligence community has launched a comprehensive review of its assessments of foreign militaries following failures in... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-13T14:32+0000
2022-05-13T14:33+0000
afghanistan
us
ukraine
intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_0:0:2905:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c102eee6f0b9d0e4ecf5d061beaed.jpg
Both the CIA and the Defense Department underestimated Ukrainian forces and overestimated the ability of Afghan fighters to hold off the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), according to the report.The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a classified letter to the office of the director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the CIA. They are questioning the methodology behind the intelligence findings and the assumptions made, the sources said.The lawmakers are reportedly dissatisfied with the incorrect intelligence conclusion that the Afghan authorities, after the withdrawal of US military, would be able to restrain the Taliban longer than it actually turned out. The senators were also dissatisfied with the widespread assessment that Kiev would fall under the control of Russia a few days after Russian troops enter the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-has-capabilities-to-conduct-strikes-in-afghanistan-if-threat-emerges-top-general-says-1095442513.html
afghanistan
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_197:0:2632:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5e23a405d30c3d9874f5e3432bf986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, us, ukraine, intelligence

US Intelligence Reportedly Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan

14:32 GMT 13.05.2022 (Updated: 14:33 GMT 13.05.2022)
© Jason ReedFILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La..
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La.. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
© Jason Reed
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US intelligence community has launched a comprehensive review of its assessments of foreign militaries following failures in Ukraine and Afghanistan, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources in the know.
Both the CIA and the Defense Department underestimated Ukrainian forces and overestimated the ability of Afghan fighters to hold off the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), according to the report.
The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a classified letter to the office of the director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the CIA. They are questioning the methodology behind the intelligence findings and the assumptions made, the sources said.
U.S. Army soldiers prepare to conduct security checks near the Pakistan border at Combat Outpost Dand Patan in Afghanistan's Paktya province (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says
11 May, 18:29 GMT
The lawmakers are reportedly dissatisfied with the incorrect intelligence conclusion that the Afghan authorities, after the withdrawal of US military, would be able to restrain the Taliban longer than it actually turned out. The senators were also dissatisfied with the widespread assessment that Kiev would fall under the control of Russia a few days after Russian troops enter the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала