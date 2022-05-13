International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Soldier Says Killing Russians is 'Like a Sport'
Ukrainian Soldier Says Killing Russians is 'Like a Sport'
The man is working in a team operating Ukrainian drones spying on and attacking Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Demchenko has revealed that killing Russians quickly became a kind of "sport" for him during an interview with CNN. He admitted that at first, killing created a "very weird feeling", but it soon felt "like a sport".Demchenko is a part of a team operating Ukrainian drones that not only attack Russian troops in Ukraine but also attempt to bomb targets in Russian territory.He also claimed to have taken part in "liberating" the small town of Novyj Bykov 80 kilometres from Kiev in the Chernigov region.Russian forces withdrew from the Chernigov and Kiev regions in April as a part of voluntary moves to lift the threat of attacks against Kiev-based "decision-makers" so as to facilitate progress in talks with Ukraine. The negotiations, which were held in Antalya at the end of March, were described as the groundwork for a possible future agreement to end the Russian special military operation. However, the Ukrainian government has since changed its position and the Russian delegation has said that its work on a draft agreement had stalled, reporting no progress of late.Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, responding to a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Putin argued that they have been subjected to "genocide" for the past eight years by the nationalists that snatched power in Kiev after the West-backed coup in 2014.
Ukrainian Soldier Says Killing Russians is 'Like a Sport'

15:55 GMT 13.05.2022
The man is working in a team operating Ukrainian drones spying on and attacking Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation.
Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Demchenko has revealed that killing Russians quickly became a kind of "sport" for him during an interview with CNN. He admitted that at first, killing created a "very weird feeling", but it soon felt "like a sport".
"You know, it's funny to see […] it's not funny to see, it's actually very strange when you see people being killed and you're like, 'Yeah!" Demchenko described his sensations after securing a kill.
Demchenko is a part of a team operating Ukrainian drones that not only attack Russian troops in Ukraine but also attempt to bomb targets in Russian territory.
He also claimed to have taken part in "liberating" the small town of Novyj Bykov 80 kilometres from Kiev in the Chernigov region.
Russian forces withdrew from the Chernigov and Kiev regions in April as a part of voluntary moves to lift the threat of attacks against Kiev-based "decision-makers" so as to facilitate progress in talks with Ukraine. The negotiations, which were held in Antalya at the end of March, were described as the groundwork for a possible future agreement to end the Russian special military operation. However, the Ukrainian government has since changed its position and the Russian delegation has said that its work on a draft agreement had stalled, reporting no progress of late.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, responding to a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Putin argued that they have been subjected to "genocide" for the past eight years by the nationalists that snatched power in Kiev after the West-backed coup in 2014.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
