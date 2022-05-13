https://sputniknews.com/20220513/trouble-at-tmill-labour-accused-of-by-election-stitch-up-in-northern-seat-1095491277.html

Trouble at t'Mill: Labour Accused of By-Election Stitch-Up in Northern Seat

The entire Labour leadership in a Yorkshire city has resigned in protest after party bosses ruled out popular candidates in a Parliamentary by-election.Party insider website LabourList published the statement by the executive committee of the Wakefield Constituency Labour Party (CLP) branch on their decision to resign "en-bloc".They said the party HQ had broken Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's own pledge in 2020 — confirmed by a conference vote — to "end NEC impositions of candidates" and that "Local Party members should select their candidates for every election."That was after the party's Westminster head office imposed a shortlist of just two potential candidates — neither of whom were born or live in the West Yorkshire seat — for the forthcoming by-election prompted by the stepping down of former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault on a teenage boy.The branch officers said they had "repeatedly" asked party HQ over the past year to allow an early selection process to "avoid a rushed job", and to let the branch choose a local candidate."The Labour Party has a special set of rules when it comes to by-elections, updated as recently as last year, but the national executive committee (NEC) simply haven’t kept to them," they said."A shortlist of four was requested by our representative on the panel to give members some choice but the NEC members insisted on just two," the statement read. "Representations to party officials at the highest level have got absolutely nowhere with some queries not even answered."The committee's resignations will come into effect after they officers preside over Sunday's branch meeting to choose between the shortlisted candidates Kate Dearden and Simon Lightwood.For Whom the Bell TollsThe Huffington Post reported that Starmer's office ruled out popular local left-wing candidate Jack Hemingway, the Wakefield council deputy leader referred to in the CLP statement.The Leader of the Opposition's Office (LOTO) reportedly vetoed Hemingway over his past social media posts.Those include a tweet calling for former leader Jeremy Corbyn — suspended in 2020 on Starmer's orders after he challenged a report by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission which alleged anti-Semitism in Labour's ranks — to be reinstated.An anonymous Labour source retorted: "We don’t block candidates for no good reason — they must be thinking of the last leadership."“On Sunday local members will make the final choice on a candidate who will be a strong champion for Wakefield and represent a fresh start against a backdrop of Tory failure," an official Labour spokesperson said.But the mass resignations could bode ill for Labour's chances of winning back the once-safe seat it lost in the 2019 general election.Labour has already broken Starmer's selection process pledge twice, parachuting candidates into two Northern by-election races in 2021 — with poor results.Dr Paul Williams was the only candidate shortlisted for last May's by-election in the Teesside town of Hartlepool — also called after the previous Labour MP Mike Hill quit over sexual misconduct accusations. The vocal opponent of Brexit lost the heavily Leave-voting seat by almost 7,000 votes to Conservative Jill Mortimer, who became the first Tory to win the 'Red Wall' seat since 1959.Labour threw out its rulebook again a month later when it picked Kim Leadbeater to stand in Batley and Spen, just six miles from Wakefield, despite her only joining the party weeks earlier. Leadbeater, the sister of murdered former MP Jo Cox, won by a wafer-thin margin of just 323 votes after a controversial campaign in which she repeatedly clashed with Worker's Party candidate and broadcaster George Galloway, who came a close third to the Tory candidate.Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have also become a liability for Labour, after the Durham Constabulary re-opened a probe into claims they broke COVID-19 lockdown rules with a beer and curry night for 15 to 30 party members in the north-eastern city of Durham in April 2021.

