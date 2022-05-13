https://sputniknews.com/20220513/ten-syrian-troops-killed-nine-more-wounded-after-militants-attack-near-aleppo-reports-say-1095489606.html

Ten Syrian Troops Killed and Nine Wounded After Militant Attack Near Aleppo, Reports Indicate

According to Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, the incident occurred on Friday morning, with attackers targeting an army bus. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack against the troops. This terror attack becomes one of the deadliest incident in the country in years.Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including jihadists from Daesh* and Jabhat al-Nusra*.Several cities - such as Idlib - remain under insurgent control, with militants occasionally carrying out attacks against the Syrian Army. Meanwhile, peace in the region is upheld by Russian and Turkish forces.*Daesh (also known as the Islamic State, IS, ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) are a terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other states.

