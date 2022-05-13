International
Syrian Air Defence Systems Repelling Israeli Attack Over Hama Province, State TV Reports
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel delivered a missile strike on the outskirts of the settlement of Hader in the Syrian province of Quneitra, according to Syrian... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
syria, israel

Syrian Air Defence Systems Repelling Israeli Attack Over Hama Province, State TV Reports

18:10 GMT 13.05.2022 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 13.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Bassel ShartoohSyria, Hama province
Syria, Hama province - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
© Sputnik / Bassel Shartooh
