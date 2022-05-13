https://sputniknews.com/20220513/syrian-air-defence-systems-repelling-israeli-attack-over-hama-province-state-tv-reports-1095496856.html

Syrian Air Defence Systems Repelling Israeli Attack Over Hama Province, State TV Reports

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel delivered a missile strike on the outskirts of the settlement of Hader in the Syrian province of Quneitra, according to Syrian... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

Syrian air defence systems are repelling an Israeli aerial attack over the province of Hama, according to the Syrian state television channel Al-Ekhbariya."Air defense systems reflect Israeli aggression in the sky over the province of Hama," the channel said.

