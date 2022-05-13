https://sputniknews.com/20220513/state-government-owned-helicopter-crashes-in-central-indian-state-killing-two-pilots-aboard-1095479903.html
State-Government Owned Helicopter Crashes in Central Indian State, Killing Two Pilots Aboard
State-Government Owned Helicopter Crashes in Central Indian State, Killing Two Pilots Aboard
The incident occurred around 9.10 p.m. local time, with the preliminary report suggesting that a technical malfunction caused the crash. Officials said that... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-13T06:00+0000
2022-05-13T06:00+0000
2022-05-13T06:00+0000
india
india
helicopter crash
helicopter crash
helicopter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095480002_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_75ea9b013ad9659d160954e2c4eb96fd.jpg
A state government-owned helicopter crashed at Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport on Thursday night, killing two pilots who were aboard.Police said Captain Gopal Krishna Panda, and Captain A.P. Shrivastava were killed in the accident."A detailed technical investigation at the behest of Directorate General of Civil Aviation and state government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause," an official government statement said.Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident on Twitter."Just got the sad news about the state helicopter crash at the airport in Raipur," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi. "In this tragic accident, both of our pilots – Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava – died. May God give strength to their family members in this time of grief."
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095480002_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_7658ce4e8cd572de199af84d97a7b7b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
india, india, helicopter crash, helicopter crash, helicopter
State-Government Owned Helicopter Crashes in Central Indian State, Killing Two Pilots Aboard
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The incident occurred around 9.10 p.m. local time, with the preliminary report suggesting that a technical malfunction caused the crash. Officials said that the Augusta helicopter crashed at the end of a runway at Raipur's airport while on a routine training sortie.
A state government-owned helicopter
crashed at Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport on Thursday night, killing two pilots who were aboard.
Police said Captain Gopal Krishna Panda, and Captain A.P. Shrivastava were killed in the accident
.
"A detailed technical investigation at the behest of Directorate General of Civil Aviation and state government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause," an official government statement said.
Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident on Twitter.
"Just got the sad news about the state helicopter crash
at the airport in Raipur," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi. "In this tragic accident, both of our pilots – Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava – died. May God give strength to their family members in this time of grief."