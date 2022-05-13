https://sputniknews.com/20220513/state-government-owned-helicopter-crashes-in-central-indian-state-killing-two-pilots-aboard-1095479903.html

State-Government Owned Helicopter Crashes in Central Indian State, Killing Two Pilots Aboard

The incident occurred around 9.10 p.m. local time, with the preliminary report suggesting that a technical malfunction caused the crash. Officials said that... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

A state government-owned helicopter crashed at Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport on Thursday night, killing two pilots who were aboard.Police said Captain Gopal Krishna Panda, and Captain A.P. Shrivastava were killed in the accident."A detailed technical investigation at the behest of Directorate General of Civil Aviation and state government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause," an official government statement said.Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident on Twitter."Just got the sad news about the state helicopter crash at the airport in Raipur," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi. "In this tragic accident, both of our pilots – Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava – died. May God give strength to their family members in this time of grief."

