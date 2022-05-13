https://sputniknews.com/20220513/south-ossetian-president-sets-referendum-on-joining-russia-for-july-17-1095496933.html

South Ossetian President Sets Referendum on Joining Russia for July 17

South Ossetian President Sets Referendum on Joining Russia for July 17

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov scheduled a referendum on the entry of South Ossetia into Russian Federation for July 17

Guided by the historical desire of the people of South Ossetia for reunification with Russia and in accordance with paragraph 16 of Article 50 of the constitution of South Ossetia, Bibilov signed a decree calling a referendum, it says.Bibilov previously told Sputnik that his initiative to hold a nationwide vote on this issue was not connected with the desire to score points before the elections — this was a step towards the "strategic goal" of the people. Bibilov noted that Tskhinval had had an opportunity to realize this goal back in 2014, when Crimea reunited with Russia following a referendum, but then it was not implemented.

