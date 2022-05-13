International
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference After CIS Meeting in Tajikistan
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference After CIS Meeting in Tajikistan
The Russian foreign minister arrived in the Central Asian country to address various regional matters, including the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference after a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
The Russian foreign minister arrived in the Central Asian country to address various regional matters, including the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.
Sputnik is live from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference after a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
