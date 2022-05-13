https://sputniknews.com/20220513/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-security-council-1095486620.html
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
2022-05-13T10:51+0000
2022-05-13T10:51+0000
2022-05-13T10:51+0000
vladimir putin
russia
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095486689_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_287cc1006a2b14f4881e638383264c6c.png
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a videoconference call.The president is expected to address various security issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia back in February.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095486689_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_98f44b9b26801d7e08cf6c150da1b766.png
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
2022-05-13T10:51+0000
true
PT4M10S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, russian security council, видео
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in order to halt Kiev's eight-year-long conflict in Donbas which has claimed up to 14,000 lives. President Putin stressed that Kiev's actions amounted to genocide, noting that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of the country.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a videoconference call.
The president is expected to address various security issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia back in February.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: