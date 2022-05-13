International
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-security-council-1095486620.html
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a videoconference call.The president is expected to address various security issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia back in February.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
10:51 GMT 13.05.2022
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in order to halt Kiev's eight-year-long conflict in Donbas which has claimed up to 14,000 lives. President Putin stressed that Kiev's actions amounted to genocide, noting that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of the country.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a videoconference call.
The president is expected to address various security issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia back in February.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
