President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council

2022-05-13T10:51+0000

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a videoconference call.The president is expected to address various security issues, including the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia back in February.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

