President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73

The president reduced his public appearances and only maintained his ceremonial powers after suffering a stroke in 2014. His half-brother Mohamed bin Zayed Al... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T10:24+0000

2022-05-13T10:24+0000

2022-05-13T10:36+0000

United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 after suffering from a prolonged illness, the UAE's news agency WAM has stated.The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE has announced a 40-day-long mourning during which the flags will be flown at half-mast. Additionally, state ministries, departments, institutions as well as businesses will not be working for three days.

