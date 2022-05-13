https://sputniknews.com/20220513/president-of-uae-khalifa-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-dies-at-73-1095487040.html
President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73
President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73
The president reduced his public appearances and only maintained his ceremonial powers after suffering a stroke in 2014. His half-brother Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carried out the presidential functions in his stead.
United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 after suffering from a prolonged illness, the UAE's news agency WAM has stated.The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE has announced a 40-day-long mourning during which the flags will be flown at half-mast. Additionally, state ministries, departments, institutions as well as businesses will not be working for three days.
President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73
10:24 GMT 13.05.2022 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 13.05.2022)
The president reduced his public appearances and only maintained his ceremonial powers after suffering a stroke in 2014. His half-brother Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carried out the presidential functions in his stead.
United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 after suffering from a prolonged illness, the UAE's news agency WAM has stated.
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE has announced a 40-day-long mourning during which the flags will be flown at half-mast. Additionally, state ministries, departments, institutions as well as businesses will not be working for three days.